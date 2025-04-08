1.5 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Burton Borough dancers take part in national competition

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Students from a Newport school took their turn in the spotlight as part of a major national dance competition.

The school competed at the Alexandra Theatre in Bham in The Great Big Dance Off competition
The Burton Borough School Elite Dance Group competed in The Great Big Dance Off competition at the Alexandra Theatre in Birmingham.

And despite competing in a higher age group, the students performed extremely well, earning impressive scores from the judges.

The group was a mix of Key Stage 3 and 4 students and they were judged across a range of categories including creativity, complexity, synchronicity, and crowd appeal.

The girls – Tayla Scott, Gracie Voiculescu, Gracie Ainsworth, Eva Weston, Nelly Buczkowska, Ellie Cox, Amelia Lewis, Grace Thorpe, Lyla Cintas, Arlene Coman, Eden Clifford, Ella Haycock, and Izzy Richards – competed in the Key Stage 4 and 5 category.

PE and dance teacher Lia Lyttle said: “Our students delivered an outstanding performance, scoring sevens, eights, and nines out of ten from the judges which is a true testament to their hard work, dedication and passion for dance.

“There’s nothing more rewarding than watching my students push beyond their limits and perform with such passion and precision.

“The BBS Elite group truly shone at The Great Big Dance Off competition, proving that age and experience are no match for dedication and heart.

“Receiving such impressive scores across the board is a true reflection of their hard work and team work. I’m incredibly proud of what they’ve achieved – they’ve certainly set the bar high for future performances.”

Principal of Burton Borough School Caroline Bedford said: “I’m so proud of our dance group for their exceptional performance – their success embodies our school values of ambition, pride and care.

“They showed incredible dedication, teamwork and skills, and I couldn’t be prouder of their achievements. I must say a huge thank you to the PE department for their unwavering support and dedication in helping our students to showcase their talents.

“The group’s achievements highlight the strength of our school community where students and staff work together to support and inspire one another to reach their full potential.

“Our students’ success at The Great Big Dance Off is a clear demonstration of the school’s commitment to excellence, team work and passion for the arts.”

