Stuart Anderson MP calls for end to postal delays

Stuart Anderson MP has called for an end to Royal Mail letter delays in South Shropshire. It is part of his campaign to stamp out postal exclusion in rural areas including his constituency.

Stuart Anderson MP is calling for an end to postal delays

Ofcom, the designated regulator of postal services, has announced a consultation on reforms to the Universal Service Obligation (USO), a legally binding commitment which, among other things, requires Royal Mail to deliver letters to every UK address, six days a week at standard price.

The consultation seeks views on proposals to allow Royal Mail to deliver second-class letters on alternative weekdays, which would see letters instead delivered within three weekdays. It also plans to stop weekend deliveries and reduce the target for the next-day delivery of First Class letters from 93% to 90%.

- Advertisement -

Yet, Stuart has said that enhanced protections are needed for rural areas where many people depend on postal services. In a letter to the Minister for Postal Services, Stuart has stated that residents in rural areas like South Shropshire deserve access access to a “genuinely accessible and affordable postal service.”

Stuart’s letter follows continued complaints from constituents that they are not receiving important letters on time. Citizen’s Advice, the statutory consumer advocate for energy and postal markets, have also reported “widespread repercussions” for consumers – from missed NHS appointments to delayed benefits decisions and deferred access to legal documents.

Under the Postal Services Act 2011, Ofcom is responsible for ensuring that Royal Mail carries out its functions properly. This includes monitoring the company’s service standards to ensure that it is providing the best service it can to customers.

In its role as the designated regulator of postal services, Ofcom can also investigate and take enforcement action, should Royal Mail fail to achieve its obligations without good justification. Ofcom requires Royal Mail to publish quarterly reports and an annual summary of its performance against its delivery standards.

According to its latest quality of services results, Royal Mail missed its delivery targets for both First and Second Class post between July and September 2024. Citizen’s Advice added that 625,000 people experienced postal exclusion in the last 12 months. Royal Mail was fined £10.5 million in December for failing to meet its delivery targets. The consultation on planned reforms is open until 10th April 2025.

Stuart Anderson MP said:

“A reliable and universal postal service is a vital part of everyday life for many people here in South Shropshire. I know from my constituents that it helps to keep family and friends connected, businesses alive, and people informed.

“Individuals and communities also rely upon Royal Mail for the prompt delivery of NHS appointment letters, benefit decisions, and legal documents. So, I am disappointed that Royal Mail has consistently missed its delivery targets since this new government came into place in July. I have called on Ministers to ensure the provision of a genuinely accessible and affordable postal service.”