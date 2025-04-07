“Small Margins” cost Telford Tigers

Autocraft Telford Tigers travelled to Peterborough on Sunday to take on the Phantoms in a crucial playoff game. With Tigers bottom of the group standings after three defeats a win was vital to give the Shropshire side any hope of finishing in the top two and qualifying for the Final Four.

A penalty shoot out defeat in Telford the day before had put pressure on Tigers to win in Peterborough.

Tigers fell behind in the tenth minute of the game when Louie Kynaston ’s wrist shot from the slot beat Brad Day to give the hosts the lead.

- Advertisement -

In the opening minute of the second period the Phantoms doubled the lead when Cameron Hough took advantage of some hesitancy in the Tigers’ defence to shoot through Day’s legs.

Tigers pulled a goal back six minutes later, Eric Henderson scored a wrap around goal after James Smith’s shot had gone wide.

Midway through the period, Tigers were level. With Tigers on the power play, Harry Ferguson’s shot was saved by Hayden Lavigne in the Phantoms’ goal but Tom Byrne was in hand to fire the puck into the roof of the net.

With the game finely balanced going into the third period the next goal would prove crucial. With ten minutes of the period left Byrne was called for a delay of game penalty which would gift the hosts a power play. Just thirteen seconds into the power play Peterborough scored. Luke Ferrara’s pass was deflected in by Hough.

The game was then beyond Telford a minute later when Hough scored his third goal of the night, banking the puck in off Day to seal the game for Peterborough.

Final Score: Peterborough Phantoms 4 Autocraft Telford Tigers 2.

Scorers: Eric Henderson and Tom Byrne.

Man of the match: Brad Day.

After the game Head Coach Tom Watkins, commented, “That was a tough night, We played hard, we got ourselves in the battle and despite going behind by 2-0 we found a way back and played smart. I think we left a number of good chances on the table, in a tight game you really need those to go in and those small margins make such a difference to the result.

“Hockey is a game of mistakes and those that win games capitalise on those opportunities to change the game. That goes on the defensive side of the puck as well and in the opposition’s favour. We can look back on the power play goal we conceded tonight where we make a bad read and were puck watching, an odd man rush here and there and the line changes that cost us goals in the home games against Leeds and Peterborough.

“Playing disciplined defensively, managing the puck, the right blue line decisions, playing above the puck, sticking to structure on the penalty kill and in the defensive zone are all things that are pushed every time in training and as a group these things have hurt us all season.

“That said, this group has given us everything they have got this weekend. We outplayed Leeds last week at home, we make a mistake in overtime and we lost, we outplayed Peterborough last night and tonight we outshot them by more than 10, but if you make mistakes you lose. Those small margins are where the games have gone away from us.”