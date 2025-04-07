School ready initiative to launch later this spring

A new initiative designed to support thousands of parents as they prepare their child for school will launch later this spring.

With 12,000 children expected to start primary school in Telford and Wrekin over the next five years, the Council unveiled plans for a new school ready initiative at today’s (4 April 2025) Cabinet meeting.

Members voted in support of the 5 by 5 initiative, which will follow in the success of the Council’s 10 by 10 programme and focus on children’s early development to help give them the best start in life. It’s part of the Council’s ambition to support parents and carers as they prepare their child for starting school.

5 by 5 will be built around five themes, designed to meet the government’s 17 early learning goals and to support every child’s development, independence, social and creative skills, and ability to understand the world around them.

It suggests ten activities within each theme for parents and carers to try or practise with their child, such as meeting new friends at a play group, putting their own shoes and coat on, building a den, going on a bug hunt, or enjoying the sounds of a musical instrument.

Many of the activities are no cost or low cost and can be done in and around the home or in local community venues, our green flag award winning parks and open green spaces.

The initiative will officially launch later this spring. Parents and carers will be able to view the full list of activities on a new website and track their child’s progress with a downloadable 5 by 5 adventure card.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Education, Employment and Skills, said:

“We know that the best start in life for children aged 0-5 is crucial for their overall development. We also know that early childhood experiences can shape a child’s future health, behaviour, and later achievements.

“In a recent announcement, the government confirmed ambitions to close the gap between the number of children who are ready to start school and those who are not.

“The 5 by 5 initiative is our interpretation of how we believe children can be supported across Telford and Wrekin to help them get ready to start school.

“We’ll be working closely with parents and carers and well as early years providers, schools, community providers, local charities, Family Hubs, and health providers as we roll out the initiative.

“We’ll look to promote opportunities for children and their families to take part in healthy, fun, and educational activities which are widely available across the Borough and meet the 5 by 5 goals.

“5 by 5 will also provide the perfect stepping stone for our 10 by 10 initiative.”

10 by 10 suggests 10 activities for children to try by their tenth birthday to enhance their opportunities and life experiences.