Rotary club organises train trip to aid Severn Valley Railway Landslip fund

Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club is calling on the public to show their support for the Severn Valley Railway (SVR) following a recent landslip in Shropshire.

The train that Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club will be chartering

The club is offering a special train trip on Sunday 27 April to raise vital funds for the heritage railway during this challenging time.

The initiative, spearheaded by Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club president David Morris, a dedicated enthusiast of the SVR, offers a scenic ride for £20 per person. Mr Morris expressed his hope that the community would embrace the opportunity to both enjoy a day out and contribute to a crucial cause.

“I do hope that as many people as possible will support the SVR in its very difficult hour of need and at the same time enjoy a good day out,” said Mr Morris. “It isn’t something we do very often and so it would be wonderful if Rotarians as well as members of the public could join the club on the day.”

Adding to the sense of community spirit, Mr Morris announced that the Shrewsbury Severn Rotary banner would be proudly displayed on the station entrance forecourt at Kidderminster Station.

Due to the ongoing impact of the landslip which has disrupted the usual through route, the special train journey will operate using a diesel multiple unit pulled train. The itinerary on Sunday 27 April includes departure from Kidderminster Station at 9.45 am, travelling to Hampton Loade before continuing to Highley at 10.30 am. Passengers will have the opportunity to visit The Engine House at Highley from 10.45 am to 12 noon.

The journey will then resume at 12.15 pm to Bewdley, allowing visitors to explore the town from 12.35 pm to 3.15 pm. The train will depart Bewdley at 3.30 pm, with an estimated arrival back at Kidderminster at 3.45 pm.

Mr Morris highlighted the special rate secured for the charity event, stating, “This is a Rotary train and we have negotiated a much-reduced rate of £20 a ticket.”

Those wishing to support the Severn Valley Railway and enjoy this unique train experience can book their tickets online at https://svr.digitickets.co.uk/event-tickets/65578?catID=62736&.

The Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club encourages everyone to take advantage of this opportunity to aid a beloved local attraction in its time of need.