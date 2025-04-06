Shropshire dog owners urged to keep pets under control near livestock

Police in Shropshire are issuing a strong reminder to dog owners to ensure their pets are kept under control when in the vicinity of sheep and lambs. This follows recent reports of livestock worrying incidents across the county.

Officers are urging walkers to keep their dogs on a lead at all times when near agricultural land, regardless of how well-trained they believe their animal to be. The aim is to prevent dogs from straying onto farmland and potentially chasing or attacking livestock.

Livestock worrying, as defined by the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) Act 1953, is a criminal offence and can have devastating consequences for farmers. Even if a dog doesn’t physically attack an animal, the act of chasing can cause extreme stress, injury, and even death.

Police highlight that even seemingly well-behaved dogs can exhibit predatory instincts around animals like sheep and cows. This behaviour not only poses a significant risk to animal welfare but can also lead to considerable financial losses and emotional distress for farmers.

PC Phil Nock, the Rural Crime Officer for Shropshire, emphasised the importance of responsible dog ownership in preventing these incidents. “Responsible dog ownership is essential in preventing livestock worrying,” he stated. “You should always keep your dog under control and on a lead when around livestock, even if you believe your dog is well trained.”

PC Nock also stressed that vigilance isn’t limited to walks in the countryside. “This shouldn’t just be considered when out and about with your dogs, you should also remember to ensure that your property or boundaries are secure enough to prevent your dog escaping and venturing into agricultural land.”

Dog owners are being asked to take these warnings seriously to protect both their pets and the livelihoods of Shropshire’s farming community. Failure to keep dogs under control could result in prosecution under the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) Act 1953.