Police appeal for witnesses to fatal collision near Bridgnorth

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on Bridgnorth Road between Wyken and Hopstone on Friday night.

The incident occurred between 10pm and 11pm when a black MG Roadster overturned on the road.

The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers from West Mercia Police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision and are urging anyone who may have information to come forward.

They are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the black MG Roadster prior to the collision, witnessed the incident itself, or possesses dashcam footage from the relevant timeframe.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Tom Walters by email at tom.walters@westmercia.police.uk or by calling 01743 237483, quoting incident number 594i of April 4th.

Police are working to establish the full details of the collision.

