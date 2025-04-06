New nursery provision welcomed by families in Telford

Plans to provide two brand new nurseries in Telford and Wrekin and boost the Borough’s early years provision by up to 62 places have been welcomed.

Shaun is pictured meeting children at Wombridge Primary School, one of the schools set to benefit, during a recent visit.

The Department for Education has announced that Lawley Primary School and Wombridge Primary School are two of 300 schools across the country to have been successful in receiving a share of £37million in Government funding.

This will allow both schools to open a new nursery facility and provide spaces for children aged three to four, allowing more parents and carers to benefit from Government funded childcare, which is set to increase from 15 to 30 hours for working families in September.

From September, Wombridge Primary School will be able to offer 15 to 20 nursery places and will be converting a classroom to accommodate the new nursery.

Also from the autumn term, Lawley Primary School will provide 42 nursery places. The school is also one of hundreds of schools chosen earlier this year to offer a free breakfast club after the Eater holidays.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Education, Employment and Skills, said:

“This announcement is fantastic news for Telford and Wrekin, and I congratulate both schools on their successful applications to the Government.

“By expanding their provision and welcoming children aged three and four into the school community, it will bring huge benefits. Staff will be able to support the children’s education and development, helping to give them the best start in life and feel ready to start school.

“This Government funding, which we have worked closely on with the MP for Telford, complements the Council’s commitment to provide extra support for working families. In the last year alone, through careful allocation of DfE capital funding an extra 240 places have been created within early years provision. We’ve also seen an extra 160 places become available through new childcare settings.”

Further recent support for working families across Telford and Wrekin includes an extra 288 breakfast and after school places through the DfE wraparound programme.

Eileen Solomon, Headteacher at Wombridge Primary School, said:

“We are absolutely delighted to have secured funding from the Department for Education to open a school-based nursery, complementing our exceptional EYFS provision in reception, providing a seamless and nurturing pathway for younger pupils.

“This new addition to our school aligns perfectly with our values of fostering inclusivity, nurturing potential, and ensuring the very best start to every child’s education.”

Carol McQuiggin, Headteacher at Lawley Primary School, said:

“We are delighted to receive funding to open a school-based nursery and further enhance our Early Years provision at Lawley Primary School.

“This exciting step will allow us to continue nurturing each child’s unique potential and create even more opportunities for growth, learning, and success. Together, we are planting the seeds for a bright future.”

Shaun Davies MP for Telford said: “This is fantastic news for hundreds of Telford families. I know from my own family the cost of childcare can easily be one of the top three bills going out each month. I also know from speaking to Telford parents their frustrations as they battle with sky-high childcare costs and securing a nursery place for their child, so I am delighted that this scheme is being delivered right here in Telford.

“Just last week, I visited Wombridge Primary School to learn about their plans for a new nursery setting, so I’m absolutely thrilled to see those plans come to life. I witnessed firsthand how the school has expanded its facilities over the years, and I have no doubt they will create an environment where children can truly thrive.”

With the growing community in Lawley, the nursery at Lawley Primary School will complement the services offered by other local providers.

Later this month, the first 750 schools kickstart free breakfast clubs will also launch; including children from Telford who attend Lawley Primary school so families can save up to £450 a year, and every child can start the day right.