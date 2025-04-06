MP calls for tighter regulations to stop estate construction ‘nightmare’

MP for North Shropshire Helen Morgan called for tighter regulations on developers to guarantee new homeowner confidence following extensive drainage and road issues on newbuild developments in Shropshire.

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire

In Parliament on last Tuesday, Helen spoke in the debate on construction standards in new build homes, voicing concerns that building certificates and guarantees apply only to a house – not the wider development – leaving homeowners having to deal with ‘nightmare’ building complications.

Helen has been campaigning on this issue since she was first elected, after multiple new developments in North Shropshire have suffered substandard drainage systems and poorly built roads. In some cases, residents have been left to carry the extortionate costs of fixing the problems.

Most recently, Helen led a debate on the role that water companies play in housing developments, pressing the Government to ensure that water companies are properly consulted on sewage networks, and developers forced to build them to an acceptable standard, following reports of raw sewage entering people’s homes in Hadnall and Higher Heath.

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, said:

“Building certificates and guarantees provided on new houses don’t cover the surrounding development, leaving residents painfully exposed when the roads and drains are not up to standard.

“Every new homeowner should have confidence that the estate around them won’t crumble after they move in.

“Time and time again, housing developments are not built to the quality that residents have paid for, and the Government must address this.

“The last thing anyone wants after finally moving into their dream house, is to have to deal with raw sewage and pot-holed roads.

“We need a process that gives people peace of mind, and protects them from the shoddy construction that is all too common.”