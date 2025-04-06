Healthwatch Shropshire report calls for improvements to community pharmacies

A new report published by Healthwatch Shropshire sheds light on the experiences of local residents using community pharmacies and their awareness of the expanding range of services available.

Local residents are being urged to consider using services such as their local pharmacy

The report, developed in collaboration with NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and the Local Pharmaceutical Committee, surveyed patients to understand their perspectives on pharmacy services, including the relatively new ‘Pharmacy First’ scheme.

With community pharmacies increasingly playing a vital role in easing the pressure on GP services, Healthwatch Shropshire sought feedback from anyone who had used a pharmacy for any reason since February 2024.

- Advertisement -

The survey aimed to gauge public understanding of enhanced services like ‘Pharmacy First’, which allows pharmacists to offer consultations and supply medication for seven common conditions, including earache, sore throat, and urinary tract infections.

The report outlines several key recommendations aimed at improving the patient experience and ensuring the effective delivery of these crucial services. Among the recommendations are calls to:

– Address delays in dispensing medication and improve access to GP appointments by considering suggestions for improvement directly from the public.

– Engage with pharmacists to understand their experiences of delivering the Pharmacy First service, particularly regarding staffing capacity and identifying solutions for a more seamless service that builds public confidence.

– Enhance promotion of the Pharmacy First service to reach diverse segments of the population, including young people aged 16+ and those with limited access to technology, involving these groups in the development of promotional strategies.

– Ensure consistent and accurate messaging from GP practice staff and the NHS 111 service regarding the Pharmacy First service and how to access it.

Lynn Cawley, Chief Officer of Healthwatch Shropshire, commented on the findings: “We know that a lot of work is being done in Shropshire to encourage people to think about where they can go for advice and treatment rather than wait for a GP appointment or go to A&E. Our survey revealed that some people were unaware that they could speak to their community pharmacist confidentially for advice and treatment. Encouragingly, those who had used ‘Pharmacy First’ reported positive experiences, finding their local pharmacist convenient and helpful.”

Ms. Cawley added, “We hope this report will increase public awareness of the options available to them at their local pharmacy, while also highlighting the essential support that pharmacies need to effectively deliver these expanded services and build greater public trust.”

The full report, titled “Shropshire Pharmacy Services and Consultations,” can be accessed on the Healthwatch Shropshire website.

Healthwatch Shropshire is the independent champion for health and social care in the county. The organisation works to gather the views and experiences of patients and the public to help shape and improve local services, using its statutory powers to influence service provision and encourage positive change.