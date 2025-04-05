Shropshire dog lovers urged to open their homes as charity faces rehoming surge

Dogs Trust, the UK’s largest dog welfare charity, is calling on animal lovers across Shropshire to consider becoming foster carers as they experience an unprecedented number of inquiries from people needing to rehome their beloved pets.

Max is one of the dogs currently being Fostered

The charity, which has a rehoming centre in Roden, situated between Telford and Shrewsbury, is particularly seeking individuals and families who can provide temporary homes for larger dog breeds or those with specific care requirements.

The appeal comes at a time when Dogs Trust is facing a significant increase in the number of dogs needing their help. Through their “Home from Home” scheme, foster carers offer a vital lifeline by providing a comfortable and loving environment for dogs awaiting their forever families. This temporary care can range from a few days to several months, and Dogs Trust ensures foster carers are fully supported throughout, covering all costs associated with the dog’s care, including food, bedding, grooming, and veterinary treatment.

Beyond providing a much-needed break from kennel life for the dogs, fostering also plays a crucial role in freeing up space at Dogs Trust’s rehoming centres. With the charity caring for over 11,000 dogs annually, the support of foster carers allows them to help even more dogs in need. Furthermore, the experience of living in a home environment provides valuable insights into a dog’s behaviour, enabling Dogs Trust to make the best possible match with their permanent owners.

Celine Di Crocco, of Dogs Trust, emphasised the urgent need for more foster carers in the region. “We are seeing incredibly high numbers of owners facing the heartbreaking decision to relinquish their dogs,” she said. “Fosterers play an absolutely vital role in our ability to care for these dogs, offering them a chance to experience life in a home and allowing us to help even more dogs in need of our support.”

Suzanne Joy, a dedicated foster carer who has fostered 15 dogs for Dogs Trust over the past three years, shared her positive experience. “Foster caring is such a rewarding way to support Dogs Trust and the wonderful dogs who are waiting for their forever homes,” she said. “To anyone thinking about it, I would say don’t hesitate. The dogs give you so much, and you’re making a real difference to their lives. It’s a fantastic scheme to be part of, and I wouldn’t want to stop now.”

Dogs Trust has outlined some basic criteria for potential foster carers. Applicants must be over 18 years of age, have their own garden or regular access to an outside space, and not have any children under the age of 10 living in the home.

Anyone in Shropshire interested in opening their home to a dog in need is encouraged to visit their local Dogs Trust rehoming centre in Roden or find out more information by visiting dogstrust.org.uk/foster.