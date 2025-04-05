Government investment boosts flood defences in Ironbridge Gorge

Telford & Wrekin Council has hailed the government’s latest financial commitment to bolster flood management in the region, with a significant £708,000 allocated to reduce the risk of flooding in the vulnerable Ironbridge Gorge.

Councillor Carolyn Healy (Lab) Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, Planning & Sustainability

This announcement comes alongside a further £16 million investment aimed at enhancing flood protection infrastructure across the wider River Severn communities and Shropshire.

The £708,000 funding will enable Telford & Wrekin Council to proceed with essential flood defence works in the Gorge, including the construction of two permanent flood defence walls along Bower’s Yard and Ladywood. Additionally, the funding will support the implementation of various flood resilience solutions within residents’ homes.

- Advertisement -

Councillor Carolyn Healy (Lab), Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, Planning & Sustainability at Telford & Wrekin Council, expressed her strong approval of the investment. “For many years, I have been calling for support to better protect properties at risk of flooding across The Gorge,” she stated. “I am pleased to see our voice is being heard and funding released from government to help those in need beyond the Wharfage flood barriers.”

She further added, “In recent years we have seen more frequent and higher levels of flooding, and this money will support vital efforts to safeguard our communities from the misery and devastation flooding brings. I am pleased to reaffirm our commitment to delivering these critical defences.”

To date, funding has already facilitated surveys of 31 properties to inform the development of resilience measures such as flood doors, air bricks, non-return valves, and pumps. Plans for the design of new flood walls at Dale End, Bower’s Yard, and Ladywood are set to commence this year, pending necessary approvals.

In a separate initiative, Telford & Wrekin Council is also pioneering a remote gully monitoring project. This innovative system utilises wireless sensors to track silt and water levels in real-time, aiming to improve the management of surface water flooding by negating the need for manual surveys.

Councillor Richard Overton (Lab), Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Highways, Housing & Enforcement, highlighted the significance of this project. “This project is another pioneering way we’re enhancing flood resilience and complements the council’s own £3.5m investment over the next four years to tackle the complex issue of surface water flooding,” he said.

Meanwhile, Telford MP Shaun Davies has also warmly welcomed the government’s announcement of the new flood defence measures for the Ironbridge Gorge and River Severn communities. He emphasised his consistent advocacy for improved flood defences in the region since his election.

“It’s fantastic news that The Ironbridge Gorge will receive this much-needed investment,” said Mr Davies. “For years, I urged the then Government to take action on the ongoing flooding challenges that affect our local community. I have been determined to improve our local flooding defences, standing up for residents and businesses, raising the issue six times in Parliament, and collaborating with the Environment Agency, Ministers and neighbouring MPs to develop ‘a whole river’ solutions along the River Severn.”

He assured residents of Ironbridge that the funding would significantly enhance the area’s flood resilience and pledged to continue working with Councillor Healy and Telford & Wrekin Council to secure further investment for flood protection.

Looking ahead, Telford MP Shaun Davies will be hosting an event on The Iron Bridge this summer in collaboration with Telford & Wrekin Council, the Environment Agency, and other local partners to engage residents on the crucial topic of flooding in the area.

This latest investment marks a significant step forward in protecting the communities of Ironbridge Gorge and the wider Shropshire region from the devastating impacts of flooding.