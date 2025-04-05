Duke leads the way on Three Peaks Challenge

Two Support Practitioners at Derwen College, are set to take on the gruelling Three Peaks Challenge, accompanied by their energetic one-year-old Labrador, Duke.

Support practitioners Danielle and Gavin will be climbing the highest peaks of England, Scotland and Wales with Duke

Gavin Blears, Danielle Thomas and their pup Duke are taking on this 24-hour feat to raise vital funds to support students at the specialist further education college, in Gobowen. They hope to raise £500 which will enable students to enjoy extra experiences and opportunities.

The Three Peaks Challenge is a formidable test of endurance, requiring participants to climb the three highest mountains in the UK – Ben Nevis in Scotland, Scafell Pike in the Lake District, and Snowdon in Wales – all within 24 hours. In total, they will cover 23 miles on foot with an ascent of 3,064 meters, while also driving more than 400 miles between the peaks.

“We love walking and setting ourselves challenges,” says Danielle, who successfully completed the trek two years ago with her younger brother. “This time, we wanted to do something together, and raise funds to directly benefit our students.”

Both Gavin and Danielle, who live in Ellesmere, are familiar faces at Derwen College, having worked there for seven and three years respectively. “We love working with the students every day, getting to know them, and seeing their progress,” they shared.

The couple plan to set off at midnight on Wednesday, 28 May, beginning at Ben Nevis and aiming to reach the final summit of Snowdon by midnight the next day. Throughout the journey, they will take turns napping in the car.

“Tiredness is going to be the most difficult part of the expedition,” says Danielle. “I know we can do the distance, it’s the staying up through the night, and walking in the dark, that will be most demanding.”

As for Duke, the one-year-old Labrador is more than ready to tackle the miles. “He just doesn’t stop! As long as he’s kept well-fed and hydrated, he’ll be fine,” they laughed.

Their efforts will raise essential funds to ensure that students at Derwen College can continue to enjoy and benefit from the outstanding resources and activities the college provides.

Derwen College Fundraiser and Events Coordinator Megan Charman praised Danielle, Gavin, and Duke for taking on the endeavour for Derwen Charity.

She said: “Thanks to the three of them for tackling this mammoth feat. We’ll be supporting them all the way, and look forward to hearing about their adventures. I hope they’re not rushing back to shifts the next day, but we’ll have dog treats and plasters waiting for them on their return to work!”

To support Gavin, Danielle, and Duke in their fundraising effort, visit derwen.enthuse.com/pf/danielle-thomas.