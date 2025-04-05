Bus services face disruption as drivers ballot for strike action over pay

Bus services across Telford are facing potential disruption next month as over a hundred drivers are being balloted for strike action over a dispute regarding pay, union Unite has announced.

The drivers, employed by Arriva Midlands, have reportedly not received a pay increase in the past year. Their current hourly wage of £13.36 is significantly lower, by 11 percent, than the average of £14.93 earned by bus drivers in the West Midlands.

Unite states that the drivers have endured years of pay rises that have fallen below the rate of inflation, leading them to feel “shortchanged” by their employer. This is despite working long hours, including early mornings, late evenings, and weekend shifts.

Sharon Graham, the general secretary of Unite, expressed strong support for the drivers. “Many of the Unite members at Arriva Midlands have given years of service to the company, but their only reward has been below-inflation pay increases, which is making them poorer,” she said. “This is completely unacceptable and it’s time they were paid fairly. The drivers have the full support of Unite during this dispute.”

The ballot for strike action will close on Thursday, April 17th. Should the ballot be successful, industrial action could commence in early May. Any strike action taken by the drivers is expected to cause significant disruption to all bus services operating within the Telford area.

Unite regional officer Stu Davis emphasised that the potential disruption was a direct result of the company’s actions. “Strike action will inevitably lead to severe disruption across the local bus network, however, this is a dispute entirely of Arriva’s own making,” he stated. “The affected drivers have had years of being short-changed and say enough is enough – they deserve a decent pay rise.”

Davis urged Arriva Midlands to come forward with a fair offer to avoid the impending strike action. “Arriva Midlands can avoid strike action but it must come to the table with a fair offer our members can accept,” he concluded.