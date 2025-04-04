9.4 C
Friday, April 4, 2025
Two injured in head-on collision in Cleedownton

Updated:
Two people were injured earlier today following a head-on collision between two vehicles in Cleedownton.

West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the incident. Photo: WMAS

Emergency services were called to the scene at 1.39pm, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) confirmed that they received a report of the Road Traffic Collision and immediately mobilised a significant response.

Three fire appliances, including the specialist Rescue Tender, were dispatched from Craven Arms, Ludlow, and Wellington. An Operations Officer also attended the incident.

Firefighters utilised cutting and spreading equipment to assist in the release of one casualty who was trapped within their vehicle.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and the Air Ambulance also attended the scene, providing immediate medical attention to both individuals involved in the collision. Both casualties were reported to be in the care of paramedics at the scene.

West Mercia Police were also present to manage traffic and conduct an initial investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision.

