Shropshire Council election candidates announced ahead of May 1st poll

With the Shropshire Council election just under a month away, voters can now access the full list of candidates vying for a seat on the council. The Statement of Persons Nominated, detailing who will be standing in each of the 72 divisions, has been officially published today.

Polling Station

The election, scheduled for Thursday, May 1, 2025, will see all 72 divisions across Shropshire contested. Notably, two divisions, St Martin’s and Wem, will each elect two councillors, offering residents in these areas an even greater opportunity to shape their local representation.

For those eager to learn more about the individuals hoping to represent their community, the complete list of candidates for each division is readily available on the Shropshire Council website. By follow this link to the Shropshire Council website, residents can easily navigate to the attachment relevant to their specific division and view the nominated candidates.

In addition to the candidate lists, the Shropshire Council website also provides a wealth of useful information about the upcoming election. Key dates, including deadlines for voter registration and postal vote applications, along with other essential details about the electoral process, can be found by by following this link.

This announcement marks an important step in the lead-up to the Shropshire Council election. Residents are encouraged to take this opportunity to review the candidates standing in their division and to familiarise themselves with the key dates and procedures for casting their vote on May 1st.