Shrewsbury man’s final ski trip of ‘mixed emotions’ raises £1,400

Shrewsbury’s octogenarian skier has raised more than £1,400 for local cancer services after hitting the slopes for one last time.

John taking Lingen Davies to the ‘top of the world’

John Adamson visited the French Alps last month for his final skiing holiday – at the age of 85 insurance has now become too expensive for him to pursue his passion. As a survivor of two bouts of cancer – one a carcinoma on his leg and a more recent squamous cell carcinoma on the base of his tongue – John wanted to do something to say thanks for the care and treatment given to him.

Along with his wife Judy, John spent a week enjoying his lifelong hobby and took the flag of the charity he’s supporting to the ‘top of the world’.

Lingen Davies Cancer Fund supports patients impacted by cancer throughout Shropshire, telford and Mid Wales, and John chose to fundraise for the organisation to give something back.

He said: “I’m feeling tremendously grateful that I was able to go and make this trip. It was definitely one of mixed emotions, I was sad that it was my last time, but also relieved that I was able to do it and make a bit for Lingen Davies too.

“I’m so thankful I’m here at all, and would like to say a big thanks to everyone who’s supported me.”

Karen Roberts, Lingen Davies fundraiser, said a big thanks to John for his efforts.

“John has already raised the fabulous sum of £1,449 and I know there’s still more to come. What a great way to say thanks, doing something he loves, but which sadly will be his last trip.”

The funds will support the purchase of new equipment for the Lingen Davies Cancer Centre, enable more projects for patients to be rolled out, and also further develop the charity’s LiveLife Cancer Awareness work, to highlight the signs and symptoms of cancer in the wider community. To support John’s fundraiser visit the link: John Adamson is fundraising for Lingen Davies Cancer Fund