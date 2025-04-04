New owners for popular Ludlow hotel

The Cliffe at Dinham, a well-regarded three-star hotel nestled in the heart of historic Ludlow, has announced its acquisition by The Nawab Hotels Ltd.

The Cliffe at Dinham has announced its acquisition by The Nawab Hotels Ltd

The UK-registered company is owned by Your Travel Ltd, a prominent Asian hospitality group, signalling an exciting new chapter for the popular Shropshire establishment. The sale, for an undisclosed sum, was facilitated by Peter Brunt of Colliers’ hotels team.

For the past 15 years, The Cliffe at Dinham has been a family-run success story under the dedicated stewardship of Paul and Barbara Brooks. During their tenure, the hotel has benefited from significant investment and enhancements, earning a reputation for quality and service. A particular jewel in the hotel’s crown is its acclaimed restaurant, which boasts four AA Rosettes, a testament to its consistent culinary excellence and popularity with both hotel guests and the local Ludlow community.

- Advertisement -

In a statement, The Nawab Hotels Ltd conveyed its strong commitment to respecting and building upon the legacy established by the Brooks family. The new owners outlined their intention to implement strategic enhancements aimed at further elevating the guest experience at The Cliffe at Dinham.

Faiyaz A. Nawab, Founder and Director of The Nawab Hotels Ltd, expressed his enthusiasm for the acquisition, stating: “We are delighted to make our international hotel investment in the United Kingdom with The Cliffe at Dinham. Situated in one of the most picturesque regions of the UK, the hotel has garnered an exceptional reputation for its outstanding hospitality and award-winning restaurant. We look forward to continuing to build on this success by enhancing the guest experience while preserving the essence of what makes The Cliffe at Dinham so special.”

The Nawab Hotels Ltd operates as part of the wider Asian Group, Your Travel Ltd, owned by Faiyaz Nawab, who holds a significant presence across the hospitality, sports, and entertainment sectors. This acquisition marks their first foray into the UK hotel market.

Peter Brunt from Colliers’ hotels team, who brokered the deal, commented on the strong interest the property attracted: “The Cliffe at Dinham garnered considerable interest from potential buyers due to its unique character, its proven track record of successful trading, and its clear potential for future growth. With the extensive experience in travel and hospitality that the new owners bring, the property is exceptionally well-positioned for continued and even greater success. We are delighted to have played a role in facilitating this sale.”

This acquisition is anticipated to usher in an exciting new era for The Cliffe at Dinham, promising continued excellence and fresh innovation for both returning guests and newcomers to this cherished Ludlow landmark.