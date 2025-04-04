8.5 C
Shropshire
Friday, April 4, 2025
MP demands ‘proper funding’ for Market Drayton sports facilities

News
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Helen Morgan MP for North Shropshire has called on the Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport to ensure ‘proper funding’ for grassroots sports facilities in the town of Market Drayton.

MP Helen Morgan speaking in the chamber
Helen pushed for the Secretary of State to work with her to ensure local funding was directed to Market Drayton’s sports infrastructure, voicing concerns that the current situation at Greenfields was not sufficient for a town which now has a population of over 12,500 people.

This comes after Shropshire Council failed to allocate any of the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) funds from the significant recent development towards improving the woefully inadequate sports facilities in the market town.

Helen has campaigned since her election for improved grassroots sports facilities in Market Drayton, most recently speaking on the topic in the parliamentary debate on government support for rural communities just last month.

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, said:

“The people of Market Drayton deserve to have sports facilities fit for the 21st century, and we need proper funding to make that happen.

“Greenfields is just not good enough for a town with over 12,500 people – the locker rooms are falling apart, and the entrance road is crumbling.

“I am determined to work with Shropshire Council and the Government to ensure decent sports facilities for everyone in Market Drayton.”

