Fund-raiser for Ellesmere cycle track is ‘wheely’ successful

Council leaders in Ellesmere have thanked the local community for its support in raising more than £70,000 to create a safe outdoor facility where cyclists, scooter-riders and skateboarders can practice and develop their skills.

A purpose-built pump track will be created at Berwyn View in Ellesmere

With only hours left before a funding deadline expired, the council reached -and then exceeded- its target.

“You’ve only gone and done it,” was the jubilant response from town clerk Jo Butterworth in a post on social media.

She added: “We are so grateful for the support that everyone has given and the level of community spirit that has been shown during this campaign. You are all amazing! Thank you.”

The crowd-funding campaign to develop a specially-designed pump track on recreation land at Berwyn View, Ellesmere was launched in February, following local consultations and requests from local youngsters.

A deadline was set for midnight on March 31 with Shropshire Council promising £15,000 towards the cost once ten per cent of the target had been raised.

As the appeal deadline loomed, it was still several thousand pounds short, but thanks to an anonymous donor pledging more than £2,600, the project is now more than fully-funded.

The town council is hoping to engage contractors by the end of April, so that the 240m. long track can be opened in time for the summer holidays.

It will include a series of curved banks, circular loops, berms and rolling sections, designed to be ridden without pedalling… and open to all ages and skill levels.

In a statement at the launch of the crowd-funding appeal, the council said: “With the growing popularity of cycling and action sports, this facility will not only serve as a recreational hub but also host local events and competitions, fostering a sense of community and sportsmanship.

“We believe that a pump track will greatly benefit our community by providing a place for kids and adults to enjoy outdoor activities, connect with one another, and stay active.”