Communities encouraged to provide feedback on new electricity connection ahead of deadline

Communities in North Shropshire are being urged to provide their feedback on proposals for a new electricity connection project that will significantly bolster the region’s energy infrastructure.

The Vyrnwy Frankton project, being developed by Green GEN Cymru, will connect wind farms in Powys to the national electricity network right here in Shropshire, offering a much-needed boost to grid capacity.

The project is set to play a crucial role in unlocking the country’s renewable energy potential and includes a key switching station located near Lower Frankton in North Shropshire. This connection point will integrate the energy generated in Powys directly into the national grid.

Beyond facilitating the transfer of green energy, the new connection promises to create a more resilient electricity network for our region. This increased capacity will be vital in supporting local investment and ensuring that Shropshire is equipped for a future where the demand for electricity is set to rise dramatically. From heating our homes and buildings to powering our vehicles and agricultural machinery, this project will lay the groundwork for a sustainable energy future right here in our county.

Green GEN Cymru is currently undertaking a statutory consultation on the proposals, and the deadline for providing feedback is fast approaching on Wednesday, April 16, 2025. This is a crucial opportunity for Shropshire residents and businesses to have their voices heard on a project that will have a lasting impact on the region’s infrastructure.

Following a series of community engagement events, Green GEN Cymru is actively seeking detailed feedback on the potential environmental effects of the proposals, as well as any suggestions for mitigating these effects. They are also keen to hear comments on the potential benefits that this project will bring to Shropshire and the surrounding areas.

Residents can find comprehensive information about the Vyrnwy Frankton Project and submit their feedback directly through the project website greengenvyrnwyfrankton.com.

Sean Taylor, Senior Project Manager for the Vyrnwy Frankton Project, emphasised the importance of community input, stating: “We have had valuable discussions at our recent events and we appreciate the engagement from communities and stakeholders. Thank you to everyone who’s provided feedback so far. We are particularly keen to understand what impacts people think our work could have so we can look at ways to reduce them, as much as we can. The project remains open to influence, we urge people to take this opportunity to provide detailed feedback before the consultation closes.”

This consultation is expected to be the final route-wide consultation before an application for planning consent is submitted. Following its conclusion, Green GEN Cymru will review all feedback received, including valuable insights from Shropshire communities, to refine their proposals. The final application will then be submitted to the Secretary of State for Energy and Net Zero via the Planning Inspectorate.

Shropshire residents are strongly encouraged to visit the project website and provide their feedback before the April 16th deadline to ensure their views are considered in this significant infrastructure development.