Woore residents on alert as police warn of phone scammers

Police are urging residents of Woore and the wider Market Drayton area to exercise extreme caution following a surge in reports of sophisticated phone scammers impersonating police officers. The fraudsters are reportedly targeting individuals in Woore and nearby Hodnet, attempting to extract personal and financial information.

According to West Mercia Police, residents have been receiving unsolicited phone calls from individuals claiming to be police officers. These scammers are falsely informing victims that their debit or credit cards have been compromised. To appear legitimate, the callers may already possess some basic personal information, such as the resident’s name, likely obtained through publicly available online sources.

After establishing a semblance of trust, the scammers proceed to ask for sensitive details, including full card numbers, security codes, and home addresses. Worryingly, reports indicate that the callers are also instructing victims to keep the matter secret and to disregard standard bank security protocols. This tactic is designed to isolate the victim and prevent them from seeking advice or verifying the caller’s identity.

- Advertisement -

“We have received concerning reports from residents in Woore and Hodnet regarding these deceptive phone calls,” stated a representative from the local police force. “These scammers are employing manipulative tactics to gain people’s trust and ultimately steal their money. It is crucial that residents remain vigilant and understand how to protect themselves.”

Police are actively encouraging anyone who has received a call of this nature to come forward and report it immediately. This information can help authorities track the scammers and potentially prevent further victims.

Protect Yourself: Inform Police

West Mercia Police have issued the following crucial advice to help residents safeguard themselves from these fraudulent calls:

Hang up immediately: If you suspect a call is from a scammer, do not engage in conversation. Simply hang up the phone.

Use a different phone to report: Scammers can sometimes manipulate the phone line to remain connected even after you hang up. If you need to report the incident, use a different phone line, such as a mobile phone or a neighbor’s phone.

Call Action Fraud or the Police: Report the suspicious call to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040 or online at www.actionfraud.police.uk. You can also contact your local police station using a different phone line.

Wait before calling back on the same phone: If you don’t have another phone available, wait a significant amount of time before attempting to make another call to ensure the line has cleared.

Question every call: Be suspicious of any unsolicited phone call, especially those requesting personal or financial information. Legitimate organizations, including the police and banks, will never ask for sensitive details over the phone in this manner.

If in doubt, don’t give any information: Never provide personal details, financial information, or agree to transfer money to someone who has called you unexpectedly.

Residents are urged to share this information with their family, friends, and neighbors, particularly the elderly or vulnerable, who may be more susceptible to these types of scams. By working together and remaining vigilant, the community can help to protect itself from these cold-calling criminals.