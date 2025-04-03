Shropshire MP calls for in-person access to banks in market towns

Helen Morgan MP for North Shropshire has called on the Secretary of State for Business and Trade to ensure there are adequate in-person banking facilities in every market town, following a run of branch closures in North Shropshire.

f Helen Morgan MP attending opening of Whitchurch Banking Hub

Helen attended the opening of Whitchurch’s new banking hub – run by Cash Access UK – on Friday, which ensures the town has access to in-person banking facilities on its high street.

This follows TSB Bank announcing its Whitchurch branch would close in May of this year, bringing the total of North Shropshire bank branch closures up to five since 2021.

On Monday, Helen tabled a motion in Parliament welcoming the banking hub, whilst calling on the Secretary of State to work with MPs in market towns across the country to ensure in-person banking facilities are available.

Residents in Whitchurch have already faced the loss of many key services in recent years, including the Driving Test Centre, Civic Centre and Halifax Bank.

Helen has campaigned since her election for high street services in North Shropshire towns to be preserved, and recently celebrated the opening of Whitchurch’s new swimming and leisure centre – which Liberal Democrats long fought for – just last month.

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, said:

“Residents of market towns deserve the right to access cash 24/7. The people of Whitchurch have already lost too many high street services in recent years, and the closure of TSB was another nail in the coffin.

“I’m glad that Cash Access UK have opened a banking hub in Whitchurch – but urge them to put towns like Ellesmere and Wem next on the list to receive vital access to in-person services.

“We need the Government to support our rural communities and ensure our North Shropshire market towns have a thriving high street.”