Shrewsbury volunteers support tree care at Monkmoor Meadows

Around twenty dedicated volunteers lent a hand at Monkmoor Meadows last Thursday, removing plastic tree guards from young trees and hedgerows in a successful community effort.

Some of the volunteers at Monkmoor Meadows. Photo: Shrewsbury Town Council

The event, organised by Shrewsbury Town Council as part of the nationwide Great British Spring Clean initiative, focused on freeing trees planted back in 2021. These saplings were originally part of a joint project with the Environmental Agency designed to help slow floodwaters near the Uffington section of the River Severn.

With the trees now more established, removing the protective guards is crucial for their continued healthy growth. Volunteers worked alongside Town Council staff, led by Countryside Ranger Adam Clifford, to ensure the young trees have the best chance to thrive without restriction.

This volunteer day contributes to the broader enhancement of Monkmoor Meadows, a project initiated in the summer of 2020 with support from the European Regional Development Fund. The long-term goal is to develop the floodplain into a flourishing haven for wildlife that local people can also enjoy for recreation.

The importance of community involvement was highlighted by volunteer Daniel and his carer Claire. “It is hard to get young people involved in the local community,” Claire commented. “Activities like this give young people like Dan a real role and pride in his community.” Shrewsbury Town Council actively encourages participation from young people of all abilities in its volunteering efforts.

Jim Goldsmith, the Council’s Countryside and Greenspace Manager, stressed the significance of this kind of follow-up work. “Aftercare is a crucial part of ensuring young trees establish and thrive,” he explained. “Regular maintenance, such as weeding, watering, and removing guards, allows them to grow strong and healthy. The efforts of our volunteers during the Great British Spring Clean have given these trees the best possible start, setting them up for a long and sustainable future.”

The Great British Spring Clean campaign continues until Sunday, April 6th.

Shrewsbury Town Council remains committed to fostering community involvement in maintaining local green spaces, aiming to hold at least one volunteer event each month. Upcoming opportunities include tree surround maintenance at Doctor’s Field Countryside Site near The Mount and the annual clearance of Rea Brook Local Nature Reserve.

Residents interested in joining future volunteering activities can find more information on the Shrewsbury Town Council website shrewsburytowncouncil.gov.uk.