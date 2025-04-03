Police appeal for victim to come forward following Broseley assault

Detectives in Broseley are urging the victim of an assault that took place in the early hours of yesterday morning to make contact.

Officers were informed by a man that he had been involved in a fight with another man on High Street, outside The Old Butchers Shop bar, at approximately 3am on Wednesday, April 2nd.

The identity of the second man involved in the altercation is currently unknown, and police are concerned that he may have sustained injuries. They are now appealing directly to this individual to come forward.

A 51-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with the incident. He has since been released on bail as the investigation continues.

Detective Sergeant Alex Sullivan, who is leading the investigation, said: “It’s believed the second man could be injured and we want to ensure he receives necessary medical treatment as well as help us establish the circumstances around the incident. If this is you, or you know who this is or witnessed the assault, please let us know.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Alex Sullivan by emailing alexander.sullivan@westmercia.police.uk.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website at crimestoppers-uk.org.