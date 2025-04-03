Lingen Davies chosen as designated charity for Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival

Organisers of the 2025 Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival (SICF) have chosen Lingen Davies as their designated charity for this year’s event, set to take place from 09 to 13 July.

Beth McGowan, SICF and Steph Smith, Lingen Davies

Money donated will be used to improve the lives of everyone in the Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and Mid Wales community impacted by cancer, as well as helping others to understand and recognise its signs and symptoms. Lingen Davies encourages people to seek appropriate support sooner rather than later, with the aim of living life well, before, during and after cancer.

Steph Smith, Lingen Davies fundraiser, said thanks to everyone involved with the comedy festival for choosing to support the charity in this way. “We exist to support cancer services for patients and their families from throughout Shropshire, Telford and Mid Wales. We want to ensure our local community can access the best cancer services locally.

“We invested £1,000,000 in services and projects last year to continue supporting and delivering the best quality care for patients in our region. Not only do we fund the purchase of large-scale kit for radiotherapy and chemotherapy patients, but we also deliver smaller items such as thermometers, water coolers, and cooling caps that make all the difference to the experience of individuals.

“Thanks to the Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival for giving us this opportunity, we’ll be holding bucket collections at the gala show at Theatre Severn on Sunday, 13th July, and some of the other smaller gigs in the lead up as well.

“We’re very much looking forward to it!” she added.

SICF co-director Beth McGowan, said: “There isn’t anyone I know whose family or friends haven’t been affected by cancer, so it was an easy decision by us to support the excellent work carried out by Lingen Davies. Our donation, based on a percentage of ticket sales, will be supported by the opportunity for audiences to make personal contributions at all the festival performances.”