Council highlights support for residents as household bills set to rise

Telford & Wrekin Council is highlighting the comprehensive financial support and advice which is available following this week’s announcement that household bills are set to rise as a new financial year begins.

Many more homes across the borough are likely to be affected by higher energy bills and a squeeze on their finances in the months ahead but the Council is underlining the range of support it offers as well as signposting people to other services locally.

The Council supports the Telford Energy Advice service (TEA) which can help residents to access grants from energy suppliers and apply for Warm Homes funding – potentially saving low-income households hundreds of pounds on energy bills a year.

Through the funding, residents could benefit from energy saving measures and upgrades such as insulation, double glazing, solar panels and heat pumps.

You can find out more and fill in an expression of interest form to apply for Warm Homes funding here: Affordable warmth – Telford & Wrekin Council

However, the Council’s offer extends beyond support with energy bills with a range of support and advice available to help people with the current cost of living pressures which can be accessed via the Council’s website: https://www.telford.gov.uk/costofliving

For those who are of working age and find themselves struggling financially, the Council, partner organisations or government can help with council tax reduction, free school meals and emergency welfare assistance: www.telford.gov.uk/financialadvice

For pensioners, help is also available with pension credit, housing benefit, council tax reductions, travel discounts and lots more: telford.gov.uk/pensioners.

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Highways, Housing and Enforcement, said: “With household bills set to rise we want to reassure residents that help is available, whether that’s to lower the cost of their monthly energy bills or wider support to help people with the cost of living.

“We remain committed to supporting households across the borough and creating a better borough for all.”