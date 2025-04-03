Animal welfare charity secures landmark lifetime ban for three Shropshire calf dealers

In a significant victory for animal welfare, the small charity Animal Justice Project today announced the successful conviction of three calf dealers following a private prosecution.

A calf is captured on CCTV being mistreated. Photo: Animal Justice Project

Joshua Whittall, John Challinor, and Kevin Arden, all from Shropshire, pleaded guilty to animal welfare offences and have been handed a lifetime ban from keeping farmed animals.

The trio were sentenced at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court this morning after admitting guilt under Section 4 of the Animal Welfare Act 2006. In addition to the lifetime ban, which can be reviewed after five years, each defendant was fined £595, ordered to undertake 160 hours of unpaid work over the next year, and must pay a £95 victim surcharge and £500 towards prosecution costs.

The case, referenced as 222400065065 – AJP -v- Joshua Whittall, John Challinor & Kevin Arden, stemmed from an undercover investigation by Animal Justice Project at Oaklands Livestock Centre in Weston-Under-Redcastle, Prees, Shrewsbury between November 2020 and March 2021.

The investigation revealed shocking mistreatment of young male dairy calves deemed surplus to the dairy industry.

Animal Justice Project collaborated with lawyers from Advocates for Animals and barrister Ayesha Smart to bring the private prosecution, highlighting the crucial role such legal action can play in holding individuals accountable for animal cruelty.

This landmark sentencing marks the second successful prosecution linked to the damning footage captured by Animal Justice Project, which previously led to the conviction of Derek Whittall, owner of Oaklands Livestock Centre and father of one of the defendants. Derek Whittall received a five-year ban from keeping cattle.

The undercover investigation exposed a catalogue of horrific abuses inflicted upon vulnerable calves, including being thrown down trailer ramps, lifted by their tails, kicked in the head, hurled across pens, punched, slapped, dragged by their ears, struck with sticks, and pushed through metal gates.

Claire Palmer, Director of Animal Justice Project, stated, “This case demonstrates that those who exploit and abuse vulnerable animals will be held accountable. The cruelty we exposed is not an isolated incident but part of a broken system that treats animals as disposable commodities. We will continue to fight until justice is served for all farmed animals.”

Edie Bowles, Director of Advocates for Animals, echoed this sentiment, saying, “The law that protects farmed animals is tragically often left unenforced by the public bodies responsible. This case is a testament to the impact that animal charities can have using private prosecutions to deliver justice for animals. The suffering these calves endured was unacceptable, and we are proud to have worked with Animal Justice Project to hold those responsible accountable.”

The investigation also uncovered that many of the abused calves were later sent to a slaughterhouse and that others suffered from starvation at the dealers’ facility due to inadequate feeding. Investigators documented multiple instances where calves, legally required to be fed at least twice in 24 hours if under four weeks old, were left unfed for extended periods, in some cases up to 29 hours.

Animal Justice Project emphasised that their investigation implicated wider industry practices, with dairy farms supplying major retailers being linked to the mistreatment. The charity argues that current industry policies and supermarket assurances fail to adequately protect calves from cruelty, with loopholes allowing them to be sold at markets and to dealers before slaughter.

Concluding their statement, Animal Justice Project reaffirmed their commitment to exposing the realities of the dairy industry and advocating for a vegan future, asserting that this successful prosecution sends a powerful message that animal abuse will not go unpunished.