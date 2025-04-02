Shropshire Council grants gardeners extra time to sign up for waste collection

Householders across the Shropshire Council area now have an additional four weeks to subscribe to the council’s garden waste collection service, following an extension of the sign-up deadline to April 30, 2025.

A garden waste bin waiting for collection. Photo: Shropshire Council

The original cut-off date was March 31, but Shropshire Council has decided to push back the deadline, recognising that many residents will be tackling garden jobs over the late Easter holiday period.

The council hopes this extension will encourage more people to join the popular scheme. To date, over 75,000 households – representing more than half of all eligible properties in the county – have already subscribed for the current collection period, which runs until October 31, 2025.

Gavin Waite, Waste Management Services Manager with Shropshire Council, explained the reasoning behind the decision: “Easter is late this year, and we know many people are likely to be doing jobs in their gardens over the Easter period – resulting in grass cuttings, hedge trimmings, branches, weeds, leaves and more that need to be disposed of. We’ve therefore agreed to extend the subscription deadline until after Easter and I hope people will take advantage of this extension.”

He added, “We’re really pleased with the number of households that have subscribed to the garden waste service so far. If anyone hasn’t signed up yet and wants to have their garden waste collected over the spring and summer they’ll need to subscribe by the new 30 April cut-off date.”

Residents who do not subscribe to the service can still dispose of their garden waste by taking it to one of the council’s household recycling centres or by composting it at home.

Subscriptions for the next collection period, running from November 1, 2025, to October 31, 2026, are scheduled to open in September this year.

For further details on the service or to subscribe online, residents should visit the Shropshire Council website at www.shropshire.gov.uk/gardenwaste.