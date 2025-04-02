Shrewsbury Town Council concludes maintenance role at Meole Brace Golf Course

Shrewsbury Town Council has confirmed that its long-standing contract with Shropshire Council for the grounds maintenance of the Meole Brace Golf Course officially ended on March 31.

Shrewsbury Town Council has completed handover of grounds maintenance responsibilities for Meole Brace Golf Course. Photo: Shrewsbury Town Council

The Town Council, which has managed the upkeep of the 12-hole parkland course since the council’s formation in 2009, formally handed over maintenance responsibilities for the Shropshire Council-owned facility at the end of last month. To ensure a smooth transition, Town Council staff continued to maintain the course during the handover period, leaving it in good working order.

The responsibility for maintaining the popular local amenity was originally transferred to the Town Council from the former Shrewsbury & Atcham Borough Council. Shrewsbury Town Council stated it has taken “great pride” in maintaining the golf course to a high standard for the community over the past 15 years.

The decision not to renew the golf course maintenance portion of the contract stemmed from a Shropshire Council Cabinet meeting in December 2024.

However, Shrewsbury Town Council will continue to provide other key horticultural and grounds maintenance services within the Shrewsbury parish under its contract with Shropshire Council. These ongoing responsibilities include grass cutting, hedge cutting, tree management, and managing assets such as Shrewsbury Castle, the Library, the Sports Village, and the Cemetery.

Helen Ball, Town Clerk for Shrewsbury Town Council, expressed appreciation for the efforts involved over the years: “We would like to thank all staff and stakeholders who have contributed to the care and maintenance of Meole Brace Golf Course over the years. We remain committed to serving the community through our ongoing horticultural and environmental projects.”

It is understood that Shropshire Council has made arrangements for the future maintenance of the golf course, though details of the new contractor were not provided in the Town Council’s announcement.