Shrewsbury MP welcomes funding package for flood defence projects

A new multi-million-pound cash injection to tackle the risk of flooding in Shrewsbury and other towns along the River Severn has been welcomed by a Shropshire MP as “amazingly good news”.

Julia Buckley, MP for Shrewsbury

“For hundreds of families and businesses along the course of the Severn, this financial help from the Government will really help to combat the risks of flooding and the misery it causes,” said Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley who has named flooding mitigation as one of her top priorities.

“This really is amazingly good news for our town.”

The funding package, part of a £2.65 billion boost for flood defence projects nationwide, will see £16m allocated specifically for Shrewsbury and the River Severn Catchment through the Severn Valley Water Management Scheme of which Shropshire Council is a partner.

Mrs Buckley, who, since being elected, has placed flood mitigation and nature-friendly solutions among her top strategic priorities, added: “This much-needed £16m funding will also boost projects that focus on nature-friendly solutions which will protect wildlife and the river itself, as well as our communities – leading to a more sustainable way to live in harmony with our river in the face of climate change.

“I’m truly excited about this announcement as the blight of flooding has been a priority of mine from day one, and I’ve been proud to have spearheaded action in support of local businesses and individuals badly hit by flooding whenever the River Severn bursts its banks or whenever rain or river water breaches our buildings.

“Time and again, people’s homes, shops and businesses are badly affected by flooding. The impact can be horrendous. I was therefore delighted to announce – just before Christmas – a big step forward to help combat the impacts of flooding with the official launch of the parliamentary inquiry I secured into ‘Flood Resilience in England’. This is a high-powered committee with the power to get things done.

“This week’s announcement from the Government very much feeds into what we have been trying to achieve.”

Under the Severn Valley Water Management Scheme, Shropshire Council, the Environment Agency, Natural Resources Wales, and Powys County Council work together to explore opportunities to make the Severn a vibrant river catchment area, where local economies can prosper, and communities and natural assets can thrive for current and future generations.