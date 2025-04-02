Man seriously injured in robbery near Telford Town Park

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a serious robbery near Telford Town Park in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A 28-year-old man sustained significant injuries after being attacked by three unknown men on the Silkin Way footpath by Randlay pool.

The incident occurred at approximately 2.30am on Saturday, March 29th. The victim was riding his bicycle when he was targeted by the group, who knocked him off his bike and proceeded to assault him. It is believed the attackers used a baseball bat to strike the man over the head.

Following the assault, the three men stole the victim’s bag, which contained his wallet, bank cards, and cash, before fleeing the scene.

The injured man required immediate hospital treatment and underwent surgery for his injuries. He has since been discharged and is currently recovering at home.

Detectives are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information that could assist with their investigation to come forward.

DC Gemma Pagan from West Mercia Police is leading the investigation and can be contacted directly via email at gemma.pagan@westmercia.police.uk or by calling 01952 214689.