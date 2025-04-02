Future stars shine at Derwen College Skills Competitions

Cheers, applause, and an atmosphere of focused determination filled the air as students from across the UK showcased their talents at Derwen College’s annual Skills Competition.

Brodie and Toby won the hotel bedmaking competition

The event brought together students aged 16–25 with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), offering them the chance to demonstrate the skills they have developed in College as they prepare for future employment.

From high-energy dance routines to beautifully arranged table settings and creative Easter-themed shop displays, every participant had the opportunity to shine. The competitions celebrated a wide range of abilities, reinforcing the value of vocational learning.

In partnership with Coleg Elidyr, the event welcomed students from Derwen College’s Gobowen, Ludlow, and Walford campuses, alongside competitors from Cambian Group, QAC, Birtenshaw College, HLNSC Walford, Landmarks College, and Beaumont College. Together, they took part in vocational challenges, judged by industry professionals:

Horticulture – Eco Challenge, including building a bug hotel

Hospitality – Britain in Bloom afternoon tea table for two

Housekeeping – Team bed-making in Hotel 751

Performing Arts – Solo and group performances in singing, dancing, or instrumental music

Retail – Visual merchandising with an Easter-themed display

Meanwhile, Elidyr Communities Trust hosted additional competitions in animal care, catering, first aid, and woodwork.

Derwen College is proud to provide industry-standard competitions that are an integral part of its careers programme. These events offer students the opportunity to apply their learning in a professional environment, boosting confidence and preparing them for employment and independent living. This commitment to career development was recognised when Derwen College won an award for its Careers Programme at the UK Career Development Awards 2024.

Jennifer Fawcett-Jones, Head of Curriculum and Careers Lead at Derwen College, praised everyone who took part, saying:

“What a day! Every single competitor should be incredibly proud of themselves. The standard was so high, making it very difficult for our judges. It was inspiring to see how supportive learners from all the colleges involved were to each other. I’m sure the cheers for all of our Performing Arts acts could be heard across the entire college!”

She added: “Derwen College is proud to offer national skills competitions that challenge our students, as well as learners from specialist and mainstream colleges across England and Wales. It was wonderful to see the pride students took in their achievements and to witness their confidence and self-esteem grow.”