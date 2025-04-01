9.6 C
Telford training project helps to re-integrate ex-prisoners into society

Telford College is helping to re-integrate people into the community following release from prison, thanks to a new partnership with a local charity.

Abi Allen from Telford College with members of the Yellow Ribbon team, Petros Motsi, James Henderson, Stu Malpass, Jeannine LeLong-McKean, and Rita Wilkinson
The college has started delivering weekly training courses at the Yellow Ribbon Community Chaplaincy, based at Meeting Point House in the town centre.

The courses are designed to give people a chance to gain level two certificates in areas such as awareness of mental health problems – and provide pathways to other education and employment opportunities.

They are being delivered at the centre one day a week by Telford College counselling lecturer Steve Neville, who has joined the college to design and deliver counselling and mental health training courses.

He is a counsellor/psychotherapist and couples/relationship therapist working in both GP and private practice, and said: “I’m driven by developing opportunities for people to increase their knowledge about mental health and, in particular, communication and listening skills.”

Rita Wilkinson, Yellow Ribbon operations manager, said: “We have been trying for many years to get our clients into college, but they tend to be men who have difficulty with commitment attending a college, for a variety of reasons.

“Now, with this partnership, the trainer comes into our training room, giving opportunity for our clients to study in their own environment, and it’s proving very successful.

“It’s encouraging them to go further with their education, which is the best possible outcome for all.”

Yellow Ribbon accepts referrals from prison, chaplaincy, probation, local authority and other services, and provides accommodation and support across the West Midlands – including 30 places in Telford.

Abi Allen, learner manager for health, early years and education at Telford College, said: “We’re delighted to be able to deliver this range of short courses for Yellow Ribbon, designed to support people on release from prison to upskill and possibly retrain.

“Some of the level two courses we have offered so far include understanding autism course, awareness of mental health problems, and understanding challenges with mental health.

“We are committed to removing barriers to education wherever and however we can.”

The courses have been tailored to the needs of Yellow Ribbon’s learners, and delivered in a less structured and intense environment. A course which would typically last four weeks in college is spread across six weeks at the Yellow Ribbon centre, with shorter sessions.

James Henderson, one of the centre’s volunteers, said: “It’s going fantastically. Everyone is enthusiastic and really engaging with the programmes, and the work they are doing is unbelievable.

“A lot of them have ‘lived experiences’ and additional support needs which means they can struggle with education, but they are finding new perspectives through this learning. Telford College tutor Steve runs the group so seamlessly and has a real connection with everyone.”

The college says it sees this as the start of a long-term partnership with Yellow Ribbon – and is hoping to roll out more programmes in similar local organisations in the future.

