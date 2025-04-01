Shrewsbury Town confirm hunt is on for new investor after overseas deal collapses

Shrewsbury Town Football Club has confirmed it is once again actively seeking new investment after a period of exclusivity with an overseas buyer ended without a successful takeover. The news comes as a blow to supporters, arriving just days after the unexpected departure of manager Gareth Ainsworth.

Shrewsbury Town’s stadium ‘The Croud Meadow’

In a statement released today, the club’s Chairman Rowland Wycherley expressed his deep disappointment and frustration at the latest setback. The exclusivity agreement with the unnamed overseas investor, which began in September 2024, officially ended on Monday, March 31st, without the sale of the Chairman’s shares being completed.

“It is with deep sadness and frustration that I write to you, our supporters, for the second time in just seven days,” the Chairman stated. “Following the unexpected departure of Gareth Ainsworth last week, I promised to keep you informed about the exclusivity period we entered with a prospective new buyer. Unfortunately, I must now share the disappointing news that this exclusivity agreement ended on Monday, March 31, without resulting in a completed sale.”

The Chairman explained that all due diligence from the club’s perspective was completed before Christmas 2024, with hopes high that the new ownership would be in place to impact the January transfer window. However, the prospective buyers are reportedly embroiled in a “lengthy and complex legal dispute unrelated to football,” which prevented them from dedicating the necessary focus to the acquisition.

Despite the setback, Mr Wycherley moved quickly to reassure supporters that the search for new investment has already resumed. “I want to reassure supporters that the search for new investors has already resumed today, with fresh expressions of interest received as early as this morning,” he confirmed.

The statement also reflected on previous attempts to find a successor. The Chairman reiterated his initial desire to find a local businessman to take over the club, revealing that he had twice believed he had found the right candidate, only for both to withdraw after agreeing to the asking price.

This time, the club had appointed an intermediary with a successful track record in selling football clubs to aid the process. While optimistic when entering the exclusivity period, the Chairman acknowledged the disappointment among fans, stating, “I understand that some supporters may see this as another potential takeover that hasn’t come to fruition.” He emphasized, however, that this was the first time the club had entered into an exclusivity agreement with an overseas investor and that the completed due diligence on the club’s side leaves them in a stronger position for future potential investors.

Rowland Wycherley also addressed the evolving landscape of football ownership, suggesting that “the era of a local businessman running clubs at this level is coming to an end.”

The club had intended to communicate this news to supporters today, but a newspaper leak on Sunday prompted the board to hold a meeting with various supporter groups last night to address misinformation.

Concluding his statement, Rowland Wycherley, a lifelong Shrewsbury Town supporter, reaffirmed his commitment to finding the right successor and acting in the best interests of the club. The news will undoubtedly leave supporters with mixed emotions – disappointment at the failed deal, but perhaps a glimmer of hope with the swift resumption of the search and fresh interest already being shown. The coming weeks and months will be crucial for the future of Shrewsbury Town Football Club.