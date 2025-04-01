9.6 C
Energy grant helps Hollinswood and Randlay Parish Council make bold strides towards Net Zero

Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Thanks to £60,000 in funding from the Marches Energy Grant, Hollinswood and Randlay Parish Council are taking major steps toward its Net Zero 2030 goal.

An aerial photograph showing solar panels on the roof of Randlay Community Centre. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council
An aerial photograph showing solar panels on the roof of Randlay Community Centre. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The Marches Energy Grant (MEG) offers free advice, energy assessments and grants for energy efficiency and renewable energy measures to SMEs from all sectors in Herefordshire, Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.

The grant has supported Hollinswood and Randlay Parish Council’s £88,000 investment in upgrading local community facilities. At Randlay Community Centre, the grant facilitated the removal of the gas boiler and the installation of heat cooling systems. Meanwhile, Hollinswood Neighbourhood Centre and The Pavilion have both transitioned to air source heat pumps, with The Pavilion also benefiting from the installation of solar panels. These upgrades will not only reduce carbon emissions but also enhance energy efficiency, ensuring that The Pavilion can function as an off-grid emergency hub when required.

Stuart Fisher, Assistant to the Clerk, said:

“The process in itself was very easy and understandable. Marches Energy Grant, Worcestershire County Council, and our parish councillors were all incredibly supportive. These three projects, which we expected to take years, were completed in just months. We are now close to being carbon neutral, and we are confident that by April 2026, we’ll be able to fully eliminate gas from all of our sites.”

Councillor Sheenagh Unwin, Chairman of the Parish Council, said:

“We are incredibly thankful to everyone who has worked together to enable this project to be completed and to meet the aims of our Parish Council, as identified in the Parish Strategy. Particular thanks go to our staff team and to colleagues at The Marches, Telford & Wrekin Council and Worcestershire County Council.”

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, Planning and Sustainability said:

“Telford & Wrekin Council made a commitment to reach carbon net zero in our operations by 2030, so it’s fantastic to see Hollinswood and Randlay Parish Council doing the same. Renewable energy solutions like the solar panels we helped to fund with a grant from the Climate Change Fund in 2023, are key to reducing our reliance on fossil fuels and becoming carbon neutral, and we hope that other Town and Parish Councils will follow this brilliant example.”

Randlay Community Centre now generates over 30 megawatts of power annually—more than enough to meet the centre’s energy needs ensuring they are on track to meeting their Net Zero 2030 goals.

