British Champions head for Loton Park Hill Climb

The current British champion will be among several of the UK’s top drivers attending Loton Park Hill Climb, near Shrewsbury this coming weekend, 5th and 6th April.

The buzzing paddock scene at Loton Park Hill Climb

Young driver Matthew Ryder clinched the national title in his Gould GR59 single seater racing car last year and will be joined by former champion Wallace Menzies, together with seeded drivers Sean Gould and Dave Uren.

The Alberbury venue is also hosting 20 cars in the Fassi Speed Championship and a dozen guests in the New Barns Cars Speed Championship, in a wide variety of classic and sports cars.

Local drivers include Graham Wynn of Shifnal in a Gould racing car, Hugh Elliott of Shrewsbury in an Abarth 124 Spider, Simon Joyce of Bridgnorth in a Renault Sport Clio, John Lowe of Welshpool in an Audi TT Coupe, Sean Toms of Gobowen in a

Catreham R400, Darren Gumbley of Tenbury Wells in a Force TA and Tom Weaver of Ludlow in an Empire Evo racing car.

The events feature a practice day on Saturday and an interclub meeting on Sunday, with action starting at 9am each day. The hosts, Hagley car Club, is starting the season off in style by offering half price admission, with the usual free entry for accompanied children aged under 16 and full facilities on site.

Further details can be found at the club’s website hdlcc.com