Two more convicted in brutal Shrewsbury delivery driver murder

Two more men have been found guilty of the murder of DPD delivery driver Aurman Singh, 23, who was brutally attacked in Shrewsbury in 2023.

Aurman Singh died following an attack in Shrewsbury

Mehakdeep Singh, 23, and Sehajpal Singh, 25, were convicted at Stafford Crown Court on Monday, adding to the five men already found guilty in March.

Aurman Singh, from Smethwick, was delivering parcels in the Coton Hill area of Shrewsbury on August 21, 2023, when he was ambushed and attacked with weapons including an axe, a golf club, and a shovel. He died at the scene on Berwick Avenue.

Prosecutors revealed that the victim was tracked by the gang as he carried out his delivery route, but the motive for the attack remains unclear.

Following the attack, Mehakdeep Singh and Sehajpal Singh fled the scene in a white Mercedes Benz, which was later found abandoned on Kynaston Road. They then took a taxi to Shrewsbury railway station and travelled to Wolverhampton before fleeing the country.

After an extensive international manhunt, the two men were located and arrested in Hohenzell, Austria, on May 20, 2024. They were subsequently charged with Aurman Singh’s murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy, who led the investigation, said: “I am pleased with today’s verdict, as the attack on Aurman almost two years ago was violent and calculated.

“Sehjapal and Mekahdeep, along with six other men carried out this attack in broad daylight on a quiet Shropshire street with only one intention – to kill him.

“They used inside information to get hold of Aurman’s delivery route, where they lay in wait for him, before using an arsenal of weapons against him knowing he was defenceless.

“Sehjapal and Mekahdeep, knowing what they had done then fled the country in an attempt to avoid being put in front of the courts and facing the consequences of their actions.

“It has been an incredibly complex investigation, which saw us work with police forces across the country and abroad, which has now led to seven men being found guilty for their part in Aurman’s death. I would like to thank my team for their hard work in getting us to this point.

“I hope today’s verdict provides Aurman’s family with some reassurance knowing that the men responsible for his death have been brought to justice.”

In April 2024 four men – Arshdeep Singh, 24, of Shaw Road in Tipton, Jagdeep Singh, 23, of Goodrich Mews in Dudley, Shivdeep Singh, 27, of Greenfield Road in Smethwick and Manjot Singh, 24, of Greenfield Road in Smethwick – were all sentenced to 28 years each for Aurman’s murder.

A fifth man, known as the inside man, Sukhmandeep Singh, aged 24, of Paynels in Orton Goldhay, Peterborough, was convicted of manslaughter. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in supplying Aurman’s delivery route to the group.

Judge Simon Hirst adjourned sentencing for Mehakdeep Singh and Sehajpal Singh until April 11th. He indicated that both defendants would receive life sentences, with the hearing focusing on determining the minimum term they must serve before being eligible for parole.