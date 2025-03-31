Shrewsbury Town Football Club takeover falls through

Shrewsbury Town Football Club has been thrown into a state of uncertainty after a proposed takeover by an American entrepreneur fell through.

Shrewsbury Town Football Club. Image: Google Street View

The deal, which had progressed to the advanced stages, was expected to be finalised as the buyer approached the end of their exclusivity period today.

Whilst the prospective new owner’s application had not been submitted to the English Football League Owners and Directors ‘fit and proper person’ test, it had nearly reached completion following an exclusivity period of six months.

In a sudden turn of events, the proposed new owner has now withdrawn from the deal.

During the exclusivity period, Shrewsbury Town had reportedly received renewed interest from other parties. However, the club was unable to engage in negotiations due to the existing agreement with the American entrepreneur. Now, with the deal collapsed, Shrewsbury Town is free to entertain offers from other potential buyers.

This setback adds to the recent turbulence surrounding the club. Just last week, Shrewsbury Town appointed Michael Appleton as manager until the end of the season following the unexpected departure of Gareth Ainsworth. Ainsworth’s move to Gillingham, a team in the division below Shrewsbury.

The collapse of the takeover deal has intensified the club’s challenges, raising concerns about its stability and future direction. The club is now tasked with navigating a period of uncertainty while seeking new investment to secure its long-term prospects.

Shrewsbury Town officials have yet to release an official statement regarding the failed takeover, but fans are demanding answers as the club faces a critical juncture in its history.