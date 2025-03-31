12.6 C
Shropshire
Monday, March 31, 2025
MP presents First Community Recognition Award to Telford nurses

Shaun Davies, Member of Parliament for Telford, has presented his first MP Community Recognition Award to two community nurses who work at Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust.

Shaun Davies MP for Telford is photographed with Laura Edmunds and Marj Austin
Laura Edmunds, Team Leader for North Telford Community Nursing, and Marj Austin, Community Matron, were awarded in recognition of their outstanding work on an innovative pilot scheme supporting patients with Type 2 Diabetes.

The pilot, which has been successfully rolled out to patients across Telford, enables both patients and nurses to monitor blood glucose levels much more accurately from home. This new approach has already improved the management of diabetes for many patients, helping to deliver better outcomes and long-term health improvements.

Shaun said: “Laura and Marj’s dedication to supporting patients with diabetes is truly inspiring. This pilot scheme is making a real difference to the lives of people in our community, and I’m proud to recognise their hard work and commitment. Projects like this show how innovation in healthcare can have a lasting impact on people’s lives.”

Shaun Davies MP Community Recognition Awards celebrate individuals and groups in Telford who go above and beyond to serve the local community. If you know someone who deserves recognition, please get in touch with Shaun via email: shaun.davies.mp@parliament.uk

