£1,000 fine for Telford fly-tipper who claimed “it was normal”

Telford & Wrekin Council has successfully prosecuted another fly-tipping offender, resulting in a £1,000 fine.

The waste included items such as children’s toy boxes, bedding, metal poles, and general household rubbish. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The offender, from Malinslee, removed waste from a family member’s property in Dalford Court, Hollinswood. The waste included items such as children’s toy boxes, bedding, metal poles, and general household rubbish and also evidence linking the perpetrator to the crime.

During an interview under caution they said: “I thought it was normal because I have seen people leave things there before, and I was told by others that vans come once a week to take useful items for refurbishing.”

The £1,000 fine includes the council’s expenses for collecting and properly disposing of the waste.

Examples of fly-tipping offences that carry a £1,000 penalty include:

– Bags of rubbish left next to a litter bin.

– Items left beside full recycling banks.

– Dumping items like white goods (fridges, freezers), furniture, or mattresses on streets or private land.

– Donations left outside a closed charity shop.

Councillor Richard Overton, (Lab), Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Highways, Housing & Enforcement, said: “The Council does not collect items left next to bins for refurbishing. Rubbish must be disposed of correctly in the provided bins. Every case of fly-tipping is investigated, and we continue to issue maximum fines.

“Fly-tipping is unacceptable, and the council will continue to prosecute offenders who carelessly dump waste, leaving others – namely taxpayers – to foot the clean-up bill.

“There is no excuse for this crime. We offer weekly waste collections, two Household Recycling Centres open 362 days a year, and an efficient bulk waste collection service.

“Residents have plenty of ways to dispose of waste responsibly. It is disappointing to see items that could have been donated to charity instead dumped on the street.”

Residents are encouraged to report fly-tipping using the MyTelford app to help keep the borough clean and green.

The council provides a variety of recycling services and facilities, including:

– Two Household Recycling Centres (HRCs) open 362 days a year.

– Free kerbside waste collections.

– A fortnightly, year-round green bin collection for garden waste.

To report fly-tipping or share information that could help identify offenders, please call the council’s confidential Telford & Wrekin Watch hotline on 01952 388800.