Woman helped to clear £6,000 debt shares journey five years on

A woman who bravely chose to seek help with her debt five years ago has shared her story in the hope of showing others there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Donna pictured with debt and energy manager Dan Bebbington, who supported her

Donna Morgan, from Telford, said that while speaking about her money struggles was a daunting prospect at the time, it was a vital first step towards regaining control of her life.

With the help of debt advisors at the Wrekin Housing Group, she was able to clear the £6,000 she owed and has now been free from debt for four years.

- Advertisement -

To coincide with Debt Awareness Week this week, Donna has now opened up about her journey to becoming debt-free, to encourage others in the same situation to ask for help.

“Everything had been fine,” Donna said. “I was at work, life was great”.

That was until a mental health crisis led her to fall behind on her rent and bills for the first time, and, in her own words, “everything fell in around me”.

Donna said: “Everything had crumbled because of my mental health. I had my head in the sand when it came to bills.

“It had probably been a good year or more of just letting letters pile up rather than opening them. By the time I did open them, there were new charges being added and all sorts.

“It got to a point that I felt I couldn’t manage any more so I just started to ignore everything.”

A turning point came when Donna was referred to Wrekin’s Money Matters team, and her case was picked up by debt and energy manager Dan Bebbington.

“I was just blessed to have been put in touch with Dan, I really was,” said Donna. “He’s a lifesaver.”

Donna said she was reluctant to attend her first appointment, but was instantly put at ease.

The pair worked together to get an idea of exactly what she owed, enabling Dan to secure a Debt Relief Order (DRO) to wipe most of Donna’s debt.

Dan also applied for charity grants on Donna’s behalf and helped set up payment plans for the remaining small amounts of debt, with manageable monthly repayments.

Donna said the relief of knowing her debt was now under control was a huge weight lifted, and her mental health significantly improved.

Now looking back on such a dark time in her life, Donna is proud of how far she has come.

She said: “I’ve not had any debts, none whatsoever since, because I am constantly on top of everything.

“Knowing what that felt like, that feeling of despair, I never want to be there again.”

Donna’s message to anyone else who finds themself in a similar situation is to take the bull by the horns and speak to a debt advisor – because your future self will thank you for it.

She added: “It may feel embarrassing, you may feel ashamed, you may not feel that you want to let people know your business. But they can make such a difference, and really drag you out of that hole that you might find yourself in.”

Dan said: “It wonderful to hear how much Donna’s life has been transformed, five years on from that first meeting when everything seemed so out of control for her.

“Her situation now couldn’t be more different and she should be extremely proud.

“Often, people in crisis situations with their debt can’t see a way out – but Donna’s story is testament to how much can change once you take that brave decision to ask for help.”

For more information about Debt Awareness Week, or if you are worried about debt, go to www.stepchange.org. Wrekin Housing Group customers can also contact the group’s Money Matters team.