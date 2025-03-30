13.9 C
Sunday, March 30, 2025
Two charged with drug offences in Bridgnorth

Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A man and woman from Bridgnorth have been charged with drug offences following an incident on Wednesday.

Ryan Wilson, aged 28, of Innage Road, Bridgnorth was charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs, concerned in the supply of class A drugs and possession of class B drugs.

Shannel Stevens, aged 32, of Innage Road, Bridgnorth was charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs, concerned in the supply of class A drugs, driving without a license, driving without insurance, possession of class B drugs and possession of an offensive weapon.

Both appeared at Telford Magistrates Court this morning. Wilson was remanded into custody, and is due to next appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court at a later date.

Stevens was released on bail and is due to next appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court at a later date.

