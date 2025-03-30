Overtime Heartache for Telford Tigers

Autocraft Telford Tigers started their attempts to qualify for the Final Four with a home game against league champions Leeds Knights yesterday evening.

Telford Tigers v Leeds Knights

Tigers had lost every game they had played against Leeds this season and knew that a strong start to the group was needed to give Telford a chance to finish in the top two and qualify for the semi finals in Coventry.

The game started at typical play off pace with both teams ramping up the physicality from the regular season games.

With Tigers desperate to make a strong start, they fell behind in the second minute when Jordan Buesa deflected a pass from Mac Howlett past Brad Day. Tigers continued to pressure Sam Gospel in the Leeds goal but it was Leeds who were more clinical as they scored a second goal whilst on the power play when Kieron Brown shot from the slot into the top corner of the goal.

Being two goals behind at the break was harsh on Telford and just two minutes into the second period they cut the deficit in half. A shot from the blue line by Danny Rose flew past Gospel who appeared distracted by James Smith being stood in front of him.

Tigers were played some great hockey and drew level midway through the game. Adam Harding sent the puck to the bottom of the right circle where unsung hero Joe Aston was able to control the puck and send it towards goal in one motion, beating Gospel to score Telford’s second goal.

Leeds regained the lead five minutes from the end of the period. Oli Endicott broke in on goal and shot to Day’s left beating him low down.

Tigers ended the period behind on the scoreboard but could consider themselves very unlucky to be losing.

Telford continued to push hard for the equaliser in the third period and Gospel was in fine form to repel every attack. With Smith leaving the game through injury everything seemed to be going against the home side. With the game seemingly heading towards another Leeds victory Tom Byrne replace Smith on the second line and set up the goal that would send the game to overtime. Byrne maintained possession well in the Leeds’ defensive zone and sent a shot towards goal where Harry Ferguson was perfectly placed to deflect the puck past Gospel and tie the game.

Overtime ended in disappointment for the home fans as a bad line change would cost Tigers the game and allowed Leeds to send Brown in on goal unopposed to score the winner.

Telford gain a well deserved point and travel to Leeds in their next game to round off the first weekend of the playoffs.

Final Score: Autocraft Telford Tigers 3 Leeds Knights 4 (after overtime).

Scorers: Danny Rose, Joe Aston and Harry Ferguson.

Man of the match: Joe Aston.

After the game Head Coach Tom Watkins, commented, “I think we gave it everything tonight, the team played really hard, really physical. We stuck to the plan and stuck to our systems. It’s great to see the time spent at practice make a difference in a game.

“We found ourselves two behind but we kept our composure, belief and played probably our best second period all season to cut that deficit and when we equalised late in the game I thought it was very well deserved. There’s key moments in games and you need to be really good in those moments to make a difference, we kept the momentum for long periods and played with lot of attention to detail.

“Both goalies were outstanding this evening, both played really well and were composed. We now have one point on the board and will go to Leeds aiming to get more.”