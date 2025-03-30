Oswestry Rotary Club delivers vital generator power to war-torn Ukraine

Oswestry Borderland Rotary Club has stepped up to provide crucial support to Ukraine, donating two brand new 3kVA portable generators to aid those affected by the ongoing conflict.

Harry Richardson, Rob Hughes, Mila & Alex

The donation came as a surprise to Alex and Mela, two Ukrainian nationals who have been tirelessly raising awareness and funds in the UK since the Russian invasion began.

Initially invited to give a presentation at a Borderland Rotary meeting, Alex and Mela were instead presented with the generators, a gesture that deeply moved them. This marks the club’s second donation of such equipment, following a successful contribution last autumn.

- Advertisement -

Harry Richardson, who coordinated the donations, explained the club’s commitment: “The generator we donated last year went straight to the front line and is in constant use. Despite the ongoing discussions about ending the war, the reality remains that Ukrainians are still fighting and suffering from attacks and power outages. We want to continue supporting our friends in Ukraine and stand against tyranny.”

Mela expressed her heartfelt gratitude, stating, “It’s challenging to keep people’s attention on the war, so this generosity is incredibly touching. These generators are essential for various purposes – charging drones, phones, boiling water, providing light in field hospitals, and powering homes destroyed by bombings. Thank you all for standing with us; your kindness is deeply appreciated.”

The generators will provide much-needed power in a country where infrastructure has been severely damaged, offering a lifeline to both soldiers and civilians facing the harsh realities of war. The Rotary Club’s donation highlights the ongoing need for aid and support for the people of Ukraine, demonstrating a continued commitment to humanitarian efforts.