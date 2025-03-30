Attingham Estate project uses nature to combat flooding

A groundbreaking nature restoration project has commenced at the National Trust’s Attingham Estate, marking a significant step towards mitigating flood risk in the upper River Severn catchment.

Wetlands, restoring ghost ponds, and planting trees to slow the flow of water through the estate

Supported by the Severn Valley Water Management Scheme (SVWMS), this initiative is one of eight demonstrator projects funded to explore innovative approaches to water management.

The project focuses on harnessing the power of nature to slow the flow of water across the estate. By creating new wetlands, restoring “ghost ponds” (historical ponds that have disappeared), and strategically planting trees, the project aims to increase the land’s water storage capacity by an estimated 22,000 cubic metres.

“This collaborative effort is energetic and inspiring,” said Pete Lambert, SVWMS Demonstrator Project Manager. “It’s driving crucial research into future economics, creating opportunities for inward investment, and demonstrating how effective land and water management can be shaped. These demonstrator projects showcase best practices, proving that individual actions can contribute to a wider, beneficial water management strategy.”

Jane Birch, National Trust Project Manager, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “We’re delighted to receive funding from the SVWMS, enabling us to accelerate our nature recovery ambitions at Attingham Estate. By demonstrating how nature can be used to improve water management across a complex landscape, we hope to inspire the wider adoption of similar sustainable approaches.”

The project will involve close collaboration with the estate’s tenants, farmers, and a dedicated team of volunteers. Their collective efforts will contribute to the project’s success, and the resulting data will be crucial in informing the broader SVWMS proposal. This proposal aims to preserve and enhance the Upper Severn catchment by fostering thriving communities and resilient environments through sustainable and holistic water management, incorporating both nature-based and engineered solutions.

The project at Attingham Estate serves as a vital example of how nature restoration can play a pivotal role in addressing pressing environmental challenges, offering a blueprint for future water management strategies across the region.