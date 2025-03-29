Visible and accessible presence the cornerstone of new Local Policing Charter

West Mercia Police has launched a refreshed Local Policing Charter, placing a strong emphasis on visible and accessible policing to strengthen community relationships.

The charter, built on the core principles of visibility, accessibility, and engagement, aims to foster a two-way dialogue between the police and the public, ensuring local teams effectively address community concerns and enhance trust in the service.

The initiative, co-produced with Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) John Campion, Parish and Town Councils, and Independent Advisory Groups (IAGs), aligns with the Police and Crime Plan priorities. The charter focuses on addressing crime, safety, and anti-social behaviour (ASB) through targeted high-visibility patrols in high footfall areas and data-driven strategies.

Safer Neighbourhood Teams (SNTs) will play a crucial role in implementing the charter, engaging with communities through regular written updates, in-person interactions, social media, and the Neighbourhood Matters website. The charter outlines several key objectives:

– Improved services to the public.

– Enhanced communication and engagement channels.

– Policing in partnership with the community.

– Increased public confidence and trust.

– Intelligent and targeted resource deployment.

– Consistent and enhanced service delivery.

– Increased visibility and accessibility.

– Strong partnership working.

The outcomes of the charter will be measured through the annual Town and Parish Council Survey and the Public Confidence and Perception survey, conducted by the PCC.

Assistant Chief Constable of West Mercia Police, Grant Wills, stated, “We are committed to building safer, stronger communities through a visible, accessible, and engaging police presence. Our focus is on delivering community policing that responds to local needs, fosters trust, and promotes public safety.” He emphasised the importance of building strong relationships with the public through active engagement and visible patrols. “Visibility is a cornerstone of the Charter because it reassures residents and deters crime through a more approachable, human-centred police presence,” Wills added.

PCC John Campion highlighted the significance of community engagement, saying, “Engaging with our communities is incredibly important. It is vital that we aren’t just broadcasting, but allowing people to have their voice and their concerns heard. I know that communities want their police service to be visible and accessible, so I am pleased to have worked with the force on this charter that clearly sets out their commitments on how they will achieve this.”

The new Local Policing Charter is available for public viewing here.