Shrewsbury getting spring clean ready for the summer

Shrewsbury is getting a clean-up in time for Spring, with contractors removing graffiti, stickers, grime and litter to improve pedestrian and cycle routes around the town.

Contractors have been chosen following a tender process and have already started work

The cleaning blitz is being organised by Shrewsbury BID, with a specific focus on street furniture like bus stops, bins, lamposts and postboxes, along with paying attention to some alley ways that have been neglected recently. The cleaning is in addition to the council’s regular street cleaning service.

Stephanie Mansell-Jones, of Shrewsbury BID, said the idea was to make the town centre look its best, making it a more attractive and pleasant environment.

She said: “Street cleanliness consistently comes up as a high priority for our members, so we are happy to provide funding for these cleaning sessions.

“The idea is for the work to take place during lower footfall days during February and March so the town centre will be refreshed for the new season.

“Contractors have been chosen following a tender process and have already started removing graffiti and stickers from bus stops, bins, lamposts and postboxes, which has made a really big difference.

“Over the coming weeks they will also be deep cleaning specific areas such as alley ways which need attention.

“The objective is to clean and improve as many areas as possible, contributing to a welcoming and attractive environment for residents, visitors, and businesses.

“Particular emphasis is being given to pavements and cycle routes to make walking and cycling a more attractive option for people travelling in and around the town centre.

“We hope that the cleaning project will also help contribute to encouraging a sense of community pride in Shrewsbury, as well as increasing the perceptions of acceptable behaviour levels (such as not littering) by creating a clean, cared for environment.”

The project follows similar initiatives undertaken by Shrewsbury BID over the past few years, with businesses praising the impacts of pressure washing and spot cleaning in the town centre.

Estaban Bridges, owner of Megastore Collectibles in the Darwin Centre and Shrewsbury BID board member, said the cleaning work was greatly appreciated by business owners and customers.

He said: “As a board member it is great to see the positive influence that Shrewsbury BID has for the benefit of the town, its businesses and visitors.

“Being able to see real benefits, real differences and real work being undertaken on the streets helps reinforce the invaluable contribution that the BID has to the local area.

“Furthermore, as a business owner, I hear the everyday views from our local regulars but also from many visitors from further afield, whose opinions are paramount to town visitor retention and return.

“As more work is done to give the town centre a refresh and uplift, this feedback has been nothing but positive, supportive and encouraging.”