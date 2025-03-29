Interactive ceiling tiles make a splash for young patients at RJAH 

Paediatric patients preparing for surgery at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) now have a welcome distraction, thanks to the League of Friends.

The lights feature a vibrant coral reef with fish and a sea turtle

The Friends have funded twelve LED ceiling tiles for the Oswestry-based hospital’s paediatric anaesthetic room and recovery area. The first six have already been installed, featuring a vibrant coral reef with fish and a sea turtle.

These tiles help create a more child-friendly environment within Theatres, aiming to provide a calming distraction and reduce anxiety for children undergoing surgery, ensuring a more positive hospital experience.

Madeleine Good, Paediatric Sister within Recovery, led the request for support from the Friends. She said: “Coming into hospital can be extremely daunting for anyone, especially children.

“We’re very grateful for the support we’ve received from the League of Friends – it has allowed us to create a child-friendly environment, helping to ease children’s fears and anxieties.”

Victoria Sugden, Charity Director, said: “The League of Friends is dedicated to making a real difference to patients at RJAH, and we are delighted to have funded these ceiling tiles.

“We know that hospital visits can be overwhelming for children, so providing a calming and engaging environment is incredibly important – these beautiful, vibrant images will offer a welcome distraction for our young patients.”

To express their thanks, Madeleine and a group of colleagues will be participating in a sponsored walk to support the League of Friends.

The team will take on the challenge of walking up Cader Idris on Saturday 10 May. If you would like to support and make a donation, you can do so by visiting: https://www.gofundme.com/f/rjah-paediatric-sponsored-walk-cader-idris.