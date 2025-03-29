3.8 C
Shropshire
Saturday, March 29, 2025
- Advertisement -

Interactive ceiling tiles make a splash for young patients at RJAH 

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Paediatric patients preparing for surgery at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) now have a welcome distraction, thanks to the League of Friends. 

The lights feature a vibrant coral reef with fish and a sea turtle
The lights feature a vibrant coral reef with fish and a sea turtle

The Friends have funded twelve LED ceiling tiles for the Oswestry-based hospital’s paediatric anaesthetic room and recovery area. The first six have already been installed, featuring a vibrant coral reef with fish and a sea turtle. 

These tiles help create a more child-friendly environment within Theatres, aiming to provide a calming distraction and reduce anxiety for children undergoing surgery, ensuring a more positive hospital experience. 

- Advertisement -

Madeleine Good, Paediatric Sister within Recovery, led the request for support from the Friends. She said: “Coming into hospital can be extremely daunting for anyone, especially children.  

“We’re very grateful for the support we’ve received from the League of Friends – it has allowed us to create a child-friendly environment, helping to ease children’s fears and anxieties.” 

Victoria Sugden, Charity Director, said: “The League of Friends is dedicated to making a real difference to patients at RJAH, and we are delighted to have funded these ceiling tiles. 

“We know that hospital visits can be overwhelming for children, so providing a calming and engaging environment is incredibly important – these beautiful, vibrant images will offer a welcome distraction for our young patients.” 

To express their thanks, Madeleine and a group of colleagues will be participating in a sponsored walk to support the League of Friends. 

The team will take on the challenge of walking up Cader Idris on Saturday 10 May. If you would like to support and make a donation, you can do so by visiting: https://www.gofundme.com/f/rjah-paediatric-sponsored-walk-cader-idris.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP