Friday, March 28, 2025
Two arrested for drugs supply in Telford

Two people have been arrested for drugs supply in Telford following a warrant at an address in the town.

The warrant was carried out at an address on Laburnum Road in Wrockwardine Wood this morning by officers from Telford’s CID.

A man, aged 30, and woman, aged 28, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs. 

Both remain in police custody as enquiries continue.

Detective Sergeant Steve Miller, from Telford’s Proactive CID, said: “Today’s warrant shows that we do listen to our communities, and we will investigate, and we will act upon information that is given to us.

“I would urge anyone with information about drugs or drugs supply in their area to report it no matter how small it may seem; it could make a big difference.”

